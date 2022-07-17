Report: Midfielder James Garner Speaks About Where He Could Play Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United Midfielder James Garner shared his opinion about where he could play on the pitch under Erik Ten Hag.

Following the end of Garner's outstanding loan spell at Nottingham Forest, the Midfielder has returned to Old Trafford and wants to play under the Dutch manager.

The former player of the Tricky Trees has not been able to perform in any of the pre-season games for the Red Devils so far, due to a short injury.

In addition, the Manchester United Midfielder has revealed which position could suit him the best under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The 21-year-old who participated in 69 games for Nottingham Forest throughout his two loan spells, became a key part of the team’s playoff-winning season.

According to an interview from Manchester Evening News, Garner spoke about his place in the current Red Devils team:

"Personally, I’m not too fussed if I play as a six or eight. Throughout the academy I played as a deeper lying six."

"People may be questioned whether could I score and create but when I got to the (under) 21s I showed I could also play box to box,"

"This season I’ve played as a six, eight and in the No 10 position. For me, I enjoy six or eight as long as I’m playing.

"In the academy, I was always a centre-back at six or seven but got moved into midfield and it went from there. I’m enjoying my time."

Author Verdict:

I have a good feeling regarding James Garner, this young talented Midfielder by no means has to be underestimated, he wants playtime to prove to Erik Ten Hag what he's got to offer.

