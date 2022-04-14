Skip to main content
Rio Ferdinand Fears Erik Ten Hag Could be 'Chewed Up and Spat Out' at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his fear that the rumoured Manchester United manager for next season, Erik Ten Hag, could be "Chewed up and spat out".

It was reported recently that the current AFC Ajax boss has reached a verbal agreement to join The Red Devils in the summer, to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rio Ferdinand has his worries, however, and he spoke about it on his Youtube channel.

“He has the experience of being around big players and I think a huge part of what he has to get right when he goes into Manchester United is going to be getting it right with players."

ten hag 4

“We’ve seen many managers now with far more experience, who have won much more than Ten Hag, bigger reputations, who have come in and been chewed up by this football club and spat out."

“And the players are still the same, basically. So he has to find a way of getting in there and managing the personalities, the characters and the egos that are in there."

“I know I sound like a broken record but the thing he has to do first is change the culture, bring the new culture and drive it." 

He finished: "He has to do that, it’s a massive part of if he’s going to be successful.”

