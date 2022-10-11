Rio Ferdinand Puzzled By Jadon Sancho Manchester United Form

Skip to main content
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been left ‘puzzled’ by Jadon Sancho’s form since joining the club.

Rio Ferdinand is a regular speaker when it comes to things about Manchester United. The former defender has recently been speaking on BT Sport about Jadon Sancho.

Sancho moved from Manchester City’s academy set up to Borussia Dortmund some years ago. During his time in Germany’s Bundesliga Sancho became a hot talent.

The English winger had admirers from big clubs all over Europe. United decided to go all in for Sancho when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge of the club.

Moving from the Bundesliga to the Premier League is a major step up. However, Sancho has failed to show real consistency and currently hasn’t lived up to the expectation many people had for him.

In the past two seasons, Sancho has registered just 5 goals and 3 assists for United in the Premier League. A number that is too low for a player of his quality.

Sancho has become a player that many United fans are starting to criticise. A performance on Sunday night against Everton which was labelled ‘poor’ by many saw Sancho not really make a major impact on the game.

United legend and current pundit, Rio Ferdinand has spoken about Sancho in particular recently. Speaking after Sunday’s game, he said;

“I haven't seen the Bundesliga Sancho yet. That's what worries me the most. His stats in Germany were great, he was doing wonderful things there, but he hasn't shown it yet in the Premier League and I don't know why.”

“What's the reason? Is it because of the organisation of the team? The pace of the Premier League? Is he being asked to be more defensive so he doesn't have the energy needed when they have the ball in transition?”

