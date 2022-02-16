Rio Ferdinand Reveals Everton's Disbelief Of Donny Van De Beek's Manchester United Snub

Donny Van De Beek's time in England has been somewhat disappointing, to say the least, but his recent move to Everton has given him a second chance to shine. His treatment at Manchester United comes as a surprise from his current workmates according to Rio Ferdinand.

Manchester United brought Donny Van De Beek from Ajax in 2020, in what was an exciting prospect for the fans. However, the thought of the Dutch midfielder playing a key role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans was just that, a thought.

The lack of opportunities the former Ajax man was given came to a huge shock to fans, which soon turned into anger. The frustration from the United faithful was clear to see, as Van De Beek showed was he was capable of in the very limited time he had.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Just when the midfielder looked to get another opportunity at Old Trafford, now Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick continued to put him on the bench.

Donny Van De Beek was left with no option but to join Everton in the January transfer window on loan, with hope to further his chances in the future. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed on his YouTube podcast FIVE, that his contacts at Everton are shocked at the fact Van De Beek couldn't make United's team, stating that it must be an unbelievable midfield if he can't.

“I’ve been speaking to a few people at Everton and they’ve said that he’s gone in there and lifted the levels, training-wise... A lot of them are going, ‘Wow, he’s this good, they must be unbelievable at Manchester United if he can’t get in'"

Follow MUFC Transfer Room: Twitter