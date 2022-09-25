Skip to main content

Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

AS Roma and ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has said that many of Harry Maguire's critics don't have their own lives.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Harry Maguire has received a lot of criticism since his 2019 arrival from Leicester City under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many have pointed out the reported transfer fee of £80million despite the Englishman's lack of trophy-winning experience.

He has enjoyed some good spells at the club, however, and has performed consistently in an England shirt even with his United form not always being up to scratch.

Nemanja Matic, who left Old Trafford on a free to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the summer transfer window, believes the criticism the 29-year-old receives is too harsh.

Harry Maguire

He said this to The Times (Via United District): "What people are doing to him (Harry Maguire), it is a disaster. Everything has to have limits and some of these people writing on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else."

Maguire has lost his starting spot in the team this season since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier in the campaign - he was replaced with Raphael Varane.

However, he has played in the Europa League since and has been called up by Gareth Southgate for England - where he played in the 1-0 loss away to Italy. He is expected to be called up for the World Cup squad, too.

The defender has made 149 appearances for The Red Devils so far, scoring seven goals and making five assists in the process.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Quotes

Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

By Rhys James
Manchester United Logo
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Reveals His Agent Apologised For Bringing Him To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
evra
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says His First Manchester United Game Was A Disaster

By Alex Wallace
Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Liverpool And Inter

By Alex Wallace
ronaldo arriving
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Should Stop Obsessing Over 'Petulant' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United And England's Harry Maguire Not Focused On Criticism

By Rhys James
Jordan Pickford
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Consider Jordan Pickford To Replace David De Gea

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Media

Christian Eriksen Chosen As Manchester United September Player of the Month

By Saul Escudero