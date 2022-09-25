Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

Harry Maguire has received a lot of criticism since his 2019 arrival from Leicester City under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many have pointed out the reported transfer fee of £80million despite the Englishman's lack of trophy-winning experience.

He has enjoyed some good spells at the club, however, and has performed consistently in an England shirt even with his United form not always being up to scratch.

Nemanja Matic, who left Old Trafford on a free to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the summer transfer window, believes the criticism the 29-year-old receives is too harsh.

He said this to The Times (Via United District): "What people are doing to him (Harry Maguire), it is a disaster. Everything has to have limits and some of these people writing on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else."

Maguire has lost his starting spot in the team this season since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier in the campaign - he was replaced with Raphael Varane.

However, he has played in the Europa League since and has been called up by Gareth Southgate for England - where he played in the 1-0 loss away to Italy. He is expected to be called up for the World Cup squad, too.

The defender has made 149 appearances for The Red Devils so far, scoring seven goals and making five assists in the process.

