Roy Keane Suggests Manchester United Should go After Diego Simeone

Roy Keane has made a different suggestion for the next Manchester United manager, naming Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone as one the club should go for.

Keane spoke following The Red Devils draw away to Atletico in the UEFA Champions League last night.

“You go and get the manager you want. You should go and get the right manager you think is right for your club.

He was critical of the club: “People say ‘Oh, somebody’s tied up with a club'. But if you really want a manager, and that’s what it’s like when you really want a player, you go and get him."

“Never mind making excuses saying he’s not available for two years. You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager?"

“I don’t care who's under contract; if you think he’s the right manager for Manchester United, well you go and get him."

“You go and pay the money whoever it might be. They’ve got to go and get the right manager.”

“Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character, he’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them. Simone, go and get him, he’s a big character."

He continued: “He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work."

“It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager."

“If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart. It’s as if United won’t go and prise a top manager away from a club."

“The great managers are gamblers. Sir Alex Ferguson was one of them and so was Brian Clough."

“The great managers try and win football matches, they don’t settle for draws.”

