Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

Sadio Mane has revealed how he almost signed for Manchester United instead of Liverpool.

The winger joined the Merseyside club in 2016, when he was bought from Southampton for a fee of £18million.

He has said, though, that his fate could have been very different - as Louis Van Gaal's Red Devils also wanted the Senegal international.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United."

“I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’".

Sadio Mane

"I was convinced to go with (Jurgen) Klopp’s project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp."

“He said, ‘We have a big project at Liverpool and I want you to be part of it’. Then he asked what position I wanted, because he could see at Southampton I played on the right side and I used to play on the left.

He finished: "I said I prefer left, and then he said, ‘But (Philippe) Coutinho is on the left!’ So I said, never mind, I will play on the right. I could see myself in all the positions.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sadio Mane
Quotes

Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James17 seconds ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Allow Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones to Leave the Club This Summer

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Transfers

Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez May not Sign for a Club Until July

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cavani
Quotes

Edinson Cavani Admits Disappointment After His Campaign With Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Darwin Nunez Keen on Premier League Move With Manchester United and Liverpool Interested

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez's Signing Will Be Finalized After Tomorrow's Champions League Final Amid Interest Manchester United, Liverpool & Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Report: Manchester United Debt Rises Up To 587 Million Euros In Latest Financial Accounts - Glazer Brothers Still Getting Paid Their Dividends

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago