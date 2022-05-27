Sadio Mane Reveals How He Almost Signed For Manchester United Over Liverpool

Sadio Mane has revealed how he almost signed for Manchester United instead of Liverpool.

The winger joined the Merseyside club in 2016, when he was bought from Southampton for a fee of £18million.

He has said, though, that his fate could have been very different - as Louis Van Gaal's Red Devils also wanted the Senegal international.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United."

“I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’".

IMAGO / PA Images

"I was convinced to go with (Jurgen) Klopp’s project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp."

“He said, ‘We have a big project at Liverpool and I want you to be part of it’. Then he asked what position I wanted, because he could see at Southampton I played on the right side and I used to play on the left.

He finished: "I said I prefer left, and then he said, ‘But (Philippe) Coutinho is on the left!’ So I said, never mind, I will play on the right. I could see myself in all the positions.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

