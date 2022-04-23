Scott Mctominay Admits 'Player, Staff and Higher Up' Problems Following Manchester United's Defeat to Arsenal

Scott Mctominay has given his reaction to Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal - admitting problems with players, staff and higher up in the club exist.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates, and despite looking like getting back into the game at one point in the second half, Arsenal scored the final goal to put the game to bed.

It also looks like the end of United's top four hopes this season, with Arsenal and Tottenham both ahead with less games played.

Mctominay made his return from injury today, and spoke after the game: "We dominated the first 20-25 minutes of the second half, and then they go up the other end of the pitch and score, which is about the way it's going at the minute."

"There's a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, anything within higher up, we need to just concentrate on what happens on the pitch."

"For us, when we get back in the dressing room, it's go home, take a look at yourself in the mirror."

"You can't go back to your house and be satisfied with conceding three goals at Arsenal whenever we deserve to win."

The Scotsman also said the players are losing belief at this point if the season.

"For us, self-belief, lack of confidence, you can see it all in the last two months."

He finished: "The last four games are about pride for us. Going out on the pitch and showing a bit of balls in your performances and not shying away from the ball or not doing everything right."

