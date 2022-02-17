Skip to main content
Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi Insists Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial is "Happy" in Spain

After settling in well so far at Sevilla, Monchi has said that Anthony Martial is happy there.

The Frenchman has started two games for the Spanish club since joining on loan in January - he also registered an assist against Elche last Friday.

Martial has impressed the director so far: "In these two weeks he’s been here, what I see is happiness" 

"When a player has the technical, tactical, physical qualities, what you have to do is touch the perfect spot for these qualities to reappear."

Often it was spoke about when he was in Manchester that the 26 year old is an "Arm round the shoulder" type player, who perhaps needed extra reassurance for his confidence. Mochi agrees with this.

"And we think we’re capable of finding this spot. Possibly it could mean more affection, more support, more trust; speaking more to him, for his family to feel settled, for him to feel important."

"There’s not one model for every player – everyone has their needs."

