'We Should Be Playing Champions League' - David De Gea On Manchester United Vs. FC Sheriff

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has spoken about his team's match against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League, saying that United should be playing Champions League instead.
Manchester United endured a disappointing season in the last campaign and missed out on Champions League football, finishing sixth place in the Premier League.

David De Gea spoke next to manager Erik Ten Hag about the upcoming game in the pre-match press conference (Quotes via The United Journal).

David De Gea

"I think it's a great competition. We should be playing the Champions League, but this is the competition we play for, so we play for everything. I have great memories of this competition and tomorrow we have another big game against Sheriff.

“I've been here (Moldova) half an hour, but the weather is great and the people are nice. We are happy to be here and hopefully, we can show a great match tomorrow."

He was also asked about Dean Henderson (Now on loan to Nottingham Forest), who played the role of a backup goalkeeper to him last season. 

Dean Henderson

The Englishman said earlier in the season that he was disappointed about being promised the number one goalkeeper spot under former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and not getting it.

De Gea said: “Well, I'm just here to do my job, to try to better every day, so I don't think it's the time to talk about what happened last season. I think we should focus on the season now."

David De Gea
