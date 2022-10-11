Skip to main content
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.

It may not be great news for those hoping for a change of ownership at Manchester United in the near future. A majority of supporters want to see the exit of current owners, the Glazers due to their mismanagement of the club for some years.

Over the summer there were some major stories breaking surrounding a possible change of ownership at United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was someone who was heavily linked to possibly purchasing the club from the current American owners.

However, the sale of a club such as United is far from a quick and simple process. The Glazers are understood to still be in their firm position regarding their ownership, they do not want to sell.

Glazers Out Protest

Supporters have been protesting heavily in the past months. Many demonstrations have taken place outside Old Trafford to state their anger and frustration against the current regime.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was also linked to the possibility of purchasing Chelsea, however the businessman did not pursue the chance to buy the London club.

Sir Jim has spoken tonight at a live Q and A in London. On the agenda were questions about United, however the answers given by the businessman will not fill fans with any new hope.

Speaking this evening via the Financial Times, Sir Jim said; “I'm a life-long Manchester United fan... but Man United is owned by the Glazer family. I've met Joel and Avram and they are the nicest people... and they don't want to sell it. We can't sit around hoping one day Man United will become available."

“If it had been for sale in the summer, yes we would have tried to buy it after Chelsea failed.”

