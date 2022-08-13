'Some Things Are Not Allowed' - Manchester United And England Winger Jadon Sancho On Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spoken about new manager Erik Ten Hag, saying that under him certain things are "Not allowed".

The Dutchman has had a difficult start to his life as manager of The Red Devils, losing his first competitive match in charge at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in match week one.

However, he has clearly made an attempt to change things at Old Trafford and Sancho, who unsurprisingly looks to have kept his place as a regular under the new boss, shed some light on that.

The 22-year-old told Premier League Productions, via ManUtd.com: “He's a great person, he's fun to be around, but when it's on the training pitch everyone knows that he's a serious guy. If you do something wrong, he won't shout at you, but he will tell you what to do right and practice makes perfect.”

IMAGO / NTB

“He is definitely intense. As you could probably see in the pre-season, let's say we're doing attack vs. defence, and the defence score, then the attackers have to do press-ups.”

“He is showing us that some things are not allowed and especially on transition play. We’re all taking that in and taking it in well.”

He finished: “Everyone was together, team bonding, and that was one of his big things coming in, about team bonding, and I think it's okay. Everyone is working well together and everyone likes it.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon