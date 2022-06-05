Spain Manager Explains Snub of Manchester united Goalkeeper David De Gea From National Team

Spain Manager Luis Enrique has explained the absence of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea from his national team squad.

The 31 year-old has spent his career with The Red Devils since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 - he is only one of two players in the current squad to have won the Premier League with the club.

The Spaniard has been a regular in the team since his arrival, but his situation with his national team is a bit different.

The 2018 World Cup seemed to be a turning point for his Spain career - and he has not been a nailed on starter for them since.

In the Euros of last year, Unai Simon took his place and De Gea became the second choice goalkeeper - and now, despite his resurgence of form last season, finds himself absent from the squad.

Spain manager Enrique has spoken to Goal on his decision to leave him out: “A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play. I need a goalkeeper that transmits peace and calmness to me”

He finished: “And that doesn’t mean they won’t make mistakes, errors are part of football. But what they generate positively is what I like a lot.”

