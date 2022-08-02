Skip to main content

Steve McClaren Reveals Manchester United Players' Reaction to Erik Ten Hag

The new assistant coach details approaches to training, Erik ten Hag's demands, and the atmosphere in the dressing room.

United's assistant coach reveals the atmosphere around the club and the players' reaction to training.

ten hag bangkok

Steve McClaren was appointed as assistant coach to Erik ten Hag upon the Dutchman's arrival as new Manchester United manager.

Working closely alongside fellow assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, McClaren has revealed that the current squad are beginning to translate the coaching staff's demands onto the training pitch.

During an in-house interview, McClaren revealed insight into recent training sessions, "They were a little quiet the first week: it [the training] was very demanding.

"But as we got to know the players, as we got more and more into training sessions and they know the demands, the intensity, the competition, the winning and losing, 

the banter that goes along with it, you can feel the noise and the volume in training, in the dressing room, around the hotel and around Carrington, start to [build]."

Erik Ten Hag

McClaren, who won the Treble in 1999 as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's set-up, confessed, "these are damn-good players. You can see that.

"I mean you've seen little bits of it in pre-season: the combination of the front three, the work rate of the midfield, you know the organisation at the back."

martial goal palace

He emphasised the intense, demanding nature of the club, "these are good players and they really are – I know they found the first week tough and demanding."

The experienced Englishman, who has coached in the Eredivisie and Bundesliga, stated, "I've got a good feeling about this dressing room.

"You can't win football matches without it [team spirit]. You cannot win,

"You have to have a good environment. You have to have a good culture. You have to have players willing to run and that's the key.

"You've got to work hard to create chances and opportunities and then execute them."

United Atleti Oslo

He once again spoke about the demands which are being set upon the players, which potentially alludes to the seemingly uninterested atmosphere and lackadaisical application from last season, 

"The demands are there and that's what creates a great environment. I can see that spirit.

"It's great coming from the outside; coming in, with no preconceptions about the culture and environment and it's clean and it's gone. 

"Last season, seasons are gone. The history is gone. It's past."

Erik ten Hag Oslo

McClaren steered the conversation towards the future of the club under ten Hag's stewardship, "It's about the future and we've got an opportunity to create that in a certain style and Erik wants to see that happen.

"The vibe that I'm getting from the players: they want it too. They want that discipline, they want to know what their jobs are. They want feedback on it. Because they want to win."

United's new assistant coach, in an eloquent yet terse manner, concluded, "I'm afraid - at Manchester United - you have to win."

ten hag bangkok
