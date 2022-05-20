Steve McManaman Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool player Steve McManaman has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United, following the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches this season - while directly creating a further three.

After a poor season for the club, there have been suggestions that the striker could be moved on, however, or that he could look to find a new club himself.

McManaman disagrees with this, though, as he told Horceracing.net: "I think Cristiano will stay."

"He’s still had a good season, scoring plenty of goals and Manchester United are already going to lose a lot of players as it is."

"Erik ten Hag has got a very difficult job on his hands. He’s got to get a grip of the dressing room, sort it out, try and get some leaders in there and keep everybody happy."

At age 37, the goal scorer is at a stage where he is expected to lend his experience to younger players, which is another strength that the ex-midfielder talked about.

"I don’t think getting rid of Cristiano when he’s got a year left on his contract is necessary, as you may as well have him round the place considering the amount of goals he scores and the experience he has."

"He could be a good influence for all the young players around the camp."

"He’s got a huge rebuilding job ahead of him. Hopefully Manchester United give him a lot of time, remain patient and allow Erik to get them back on the right path and challenging again."

He finished: "It will not be a quick fix.”