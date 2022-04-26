Skip to main content
Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba's Wage Demands Questioned Amid Real Madrid and PSG Links

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has questioned Paul Pogba's wage demands ahead of his summer move away from Manchester United.

The Frenchman has endured another disappointing season with the Red Devils, and his contract is due to be up once the season ends.

McManaman told HorseRacing.net: “Paul Pogba probably did expect more clubs to be in for him, but his form hasn’t been good enough really has it?"

"But someone will take him. I have no idea if clubs have spoken to him and opted out due to financial reasons"

Paul Pogba

The 29 year-old has been linked to a few top clubs around Europe. The most frequent links have been to PSG, former club Juventus and also Real Madrid.

"I don’t know, but on a free contract and being the player he is and the player he is for France, then there will be suitors."

"I guess it’s just his financial demands. I presume people have spoken to Mino Raiola and have asked if he’s leaving Manchester United and what he wants."

He finished: "Once you know his wishes then you weigh everything up. Are these wage demands applicable to how he’s been playing football and whether it will upset the team around you?”

