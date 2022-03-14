Steve McManaman On Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Moving to Manchester United and The Premier League: 'He Still Has To Improve'

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has spoken about Jules Kounde potentially moving to the Premier League, saying in order to play at a top Premier League club, "He still has to improve".

The Sevilla defender has been linked to several clubs in England; Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are the main three - and the pundit gave his views on the links.

He told: HorceRacing.net: “I’ve seen him a lot. He and (fellow Sevilla defender) Diego Carlos are linked with a lot of clubs every single year."

"I think the pair of them could easily go in the end. A couple of years ago they were worth £40m, £50m, £60m and then they struggled to a certain extent."

"Sevilla are doing okay at the moment. They’re playing well at the minute, but like every single year they just flatter to deceive a little bit."

“Koundé is a French international and he’s young. He will attract attention. The way defenders in Spain play always means they do."

"But even though he’s only 23 years old, he has been around and has been highly thought of for the past couple of years. However, nobody’s plumped for him yet, and there’s a reason."

He went on to explain why Kounde might not have made a move yet: "It’s either because he’s too expensive or he’s just not top level yet."

"I still think he has to improve if he’s going to be in the top echelons of the Premier League, where you will find the very best teams."

“To get a player from a top six La Liga club into the Premier League, that player really has to have been playing well and lighting up La Liga."

McManaman finished: "You have to be exceptional to jump into the Premier League starting XIs.”

