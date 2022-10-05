Sunderland Manager: The One Issue With Manchester United Loanee Amad Diallo

Manchester United are a club known in the past for bringing talented young players through into the first-team and one winger that could become an important player for The Red Devils in the future is Amad Diallo.

He was bought in 2020 from Atalanta but has struggled to get game-time since arriving at Old Trafford - including in his half-season-long loan at Rangers last season.

Now he is on loan to Championship side Sunderland - being managed by Tony Mawbray.

He spoke to the media about the winger (Quotes via The United Stand) "He's just a young boy really, but he's supremely talented. To see his touch, and see how fast and direct he is, it's a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch.

"You see how talented he is, and you can see why he's at Man United, but you can also understand why he's out on loan, to develop the core materials you need to be a competitive footballer. He needs to find a better end product.

The 20-year-old has racked up five appearances so far for the side, with only one start.

"We need him to shoot more. It’s something I tell him every single day. It’s almost as if he wants to score a brilliant perfect goal. He faints to shoot, sits somebody down, skips passed the next one, faints to shoot and the goalie dives and he rolls it in the corner. We all then go ‘wow’.

Mawbray finished: "He’s in the middle of the box on his favoured left foot ten yards out. He has just got to smash that in and he waits for the defender to come so he can skip past him."

