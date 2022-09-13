Tahith Chong Says Erik Ten Hag Will Succeed At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag joined Manchester United following the disappointment of last season, where the club finished sixth in the Premier League with no trophies to speak of.

The former AFC Ajax manager has changed many things at Old Trafford since arriving in England and he has seemingly had full control over most things transfer related.

A few players left in the summer transfer window and fellow Dutchman Tahith Chong was one of them. The star was given a good amount of game time in pre-season and despite some believing he could go on loan, he was sold to Birmingham City - the club where he had spent the previous season on loan.

The 22-year-old said the following (Quotes via Utd Plug) about his former boss, who has won each of his four previous league games: "Over the last few games you can see what he is trying to bring. I hope they can continue on this path.

He finished: "I think he will be successful there, but it will take time to set up his structure, but I think he will get there over time."

The winger made 20 appearances for The Blues in an injury-hit year last season in the Championship. He scored one goal and made three assists in the process.

