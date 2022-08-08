Skip to main content

'The Question Is If Erik ten Hag Can Get A Smile On His Face. - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial, saying that manager Erik Ten Hag will have to try and get a more consistent smile on his face.

The Frenchman has struggled for form in recent seasons, and in the last campaign went on loan to La Liga side Sevilla - where he had similar issues in regards to performances.

Parker, who played as a defender for United in the 1990s, spoke to MyBettingSites: “The question everyone is talking about is if Erik ten Hag can get a consistent smile on Anthony Martial’s face."

"He has a chance now with all that stuff going on with the center-forward position. Martial has the chance now and he needs to grab it, and he also needs to adapt and change his game into ten Hags style of playing."

Anthony Martial

There have been times when the forward has been criticised for his attitude or "Sulking" at times when things aren't going his team's way. 

"He can’t show these painful mood swings anymore, otherwise, it can be too late and then he must leave the club.”

He finished: “But not everything is Martials’ fault, he has also been treated with disrespect, as they took his shirt number from him years ago. I don't know how that could ever happen, but that says a lot about the club.“

