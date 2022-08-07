The Worst Possible Start' - Harry Maguire On Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Harry Maguire has spoken on Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, calling it the "Worst possible start" to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils were poor throughout most of the game, only managing to gain some control in certain periods of the second half. United went two goals down within 39 minutes from a Pascal Grob brace and despite a Mac Alister own goal in the 68th minute, were unable to mount a successful comeback.

Club captain Maguire was not happy, quotes via Shamoon Hafez of the BBC: "We went into the game positive but it's the worst possible start, a bad start. The first goal knocked us back very badly and stopped playing. We have to be better on the ball and 2-0 down at half time was a nightmare start."

"We didn't create enough to get the equaliser and have to improve on that. It is something we need to address (conceding first). We have to learn from that."

The 29-year-old played next to new signing from AFC Ajax Lisandro Martinez for the first time and claimed it caused some confusion at times.

He finished: "Me and Licha (Martinez) have not played much together and were not on the same wavelength at times. I am sure we will get better and keep clean sheets."

