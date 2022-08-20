There Is No Better Time To Buy Manchester United Says Finance Expert

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family are considering selling part of their shares in the club to raise funds and add investment, however there are many people interested in buying the full holding of the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a name that has been mentioned many a time, however it is unclear whether there is a true possibility that this could be done in due course.

A finance expert has been speaking about the financial element of the football club and has deemed the current moment, no better time to buy the club.

Speaking to Saxo Markets, Anaam Raza said;

“Last month, the club's share price hit an all-time low since being added to the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. This month, the team sits rock bottom of the Premier League after two games bringing much criticism from pundits and fans alike.



"The Glazer Family have controlled Manchester United since 2005, seeing a wave of success at the latter end of Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure. Since the end of the 2012/2013 season when he left his managerial role, the team has won just three major trophies and the club's market value has dropped from $2.93bn to $2.08bn - almost a third of its value.



"The current situation may build concern among potential suitors around acquiring the club, however with plenty of upside potential, there may be no better time to purchase Manchester United. With prior knowledge of the football industry and the right philosophy, buying the club, when the team is at its worst, could be the coup of the century – if it works out in the long run."

