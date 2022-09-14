'They Beat Real Madrid' - Erik Ten Hag Speaks On Manchester United Vs. FC Sheriff

Manchester United made a poor start on Europa League matchday one as they lost 1-0 at Old Trafford to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

They will be hoping to improve upon that this Thursday as they face FC Sheriff Tiraspol away in Moldova.

He said the following in his pre-match press conference (Quotes via The United Journal): “Pressure is for every game, we have to win every game. When you lose the first game, you have to win the second, so we know what our task is. We always play a strong team, so also tomorrow we will play a strong team."

“It's quite clear, they beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar (Donetsk), they are capable. We have to make it our game but we are conscious of that fact. They are a serious and decent opponent and we have to play our best for the win."

He finished: “I think our players are used to playing every third day a game. If that's not the case, we use the days for training sessions. We are well prepared for the game tomorrow."

United are expected to field a strong team against their opponents this time around, with players such as Cristiano Ronaldo likely to start. You can read our predicted line-up for The Red Devils here.

