Toni Kroos Reveals About His Collapsed Manchester United Move

Toni Kroos will be facing noisy neighbours Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League today. The German midfielder is hoping to beat Pep Guardiola's side despite being behind in the first leg.

The central midfielder will look to get his hands on a fourth Champions League trophy. Before moving to Real Madrid, Toni Kroos played in a Bayern Munich team coached by current Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.

At Bayern Munich, the German midfielder wanted regular playing time as he found himself competing against the likes of Javi Martinez, who had joined the Bavarians from La Liga's Athletic Bilbao.

Initially, Manchester United were leading the race for the midfielder and ex-club manager David Moyes had met his family to convince them of the deal ahead of the summer of 2014.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Tom Collomosse's interview for the Daily Mail, the German superstar was visited by David Moyes and his wife and this had convinced the player's family that Manchester United were the right move for their future.

There was genuine interest from both sides before a turn of events took place: "I knew beforehand that [Manchester]United wanted me. And Moyes absolutely underlined that. It was a really nice afternoon with very pleasant people.. We talked a lot about United's football plan, which convinced me.

"But we also got to know each other as people. We knew quite a bit about the Moyes family afterwards. We talked about how we lived and how we all imagined life as a family."

A verbal agreement was in place for the move to take place: "In the end, we broke up to do it. So we agreed verbally. The next step should be to look at everything on the spot in Manchester.

"The move would not have been that complicated - after all, we only had one child at the time, seven months old. It would all have worked."

Discussions had taken place with the player's representatives and a framework was drawn up for the deal to happen. But, David Moyes was sacked after Manchester United's defeat against Everton.

Although many at Manchester United were still interested in pursuing the German international, Toni Kroos called off the move. The situation was going to be completely different under a new manager and he wanted to have more clarity.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti called the midfielder's agent ahead of a potential move to the Spanish capital: "I'm not someone who thinks about hypotheticals. Yes, it was close. I almost went to Manchester United. But that's not how things turned out."

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid after Germany's triumph in the World Cup, becoming the most successful player to don the Los Blancos' jersey by winning silverware across all competitions.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon