Tottenham Stars 'Would Walk Into' Manchester United side, believes Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Heung Min Son will walk into the current United side because of their abilities.

Kane was on the scoresheet in United's 3-2 win over Spurs on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the first hattrick of his second spell at Old Trafford.

kane

Keane told Sky Sports before the recent game at Old Trafford: "What can we say? He’s a brilliant player, a huge player - he was slow out the blocks, he was supposed to leave, obviously supposed to leave but he’s bounced back.

“He’ll be coming back today, you can see with his stats [his quality], we saw how good he was against Man City. Kane and Son would walk into this Manchester United team, that’s the big threat."

"You can identify the threat but not many teams have stopped it and that’s the sign of a brilliant player because he turns up and does it."

Kane has 11 league goals for Spurs this season and he recently went past Thierry Henry in the Premier League's highest goalscorers ever list.

It has been suggested that if Mauricio Pochettino does become the United boss, he would look to bring Kane to Old Trafford this summer.

Roy Keane
Quotes

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
