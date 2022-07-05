Skip to main content

Tyrell Malacia Makes One Promise To Fans Following Manchester United Arrival

Tyrell Malacia has made a promise to Manchester United fans after his arrival at the club, made official on Tuesday afternoon.

He signed from Dutch club Feyenoord until 2026, with an option to extend for a further year, as manager Erik Ten Hag's first signing since joining the team.

The left-back said in his official statement: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us."

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players."

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family."

He finished: “None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

