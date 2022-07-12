Skip to main content

Tyrell Malacia Reflects On His Manchester United Debut Against Liverpool In Pre Season

Tyrell Malacia arrived as Manchester United’s first signing of the summer transfer window as well as Erik Ten Hag’s first signing as United manager. 

The full back came on in the second half of United’s first pre season game against Liverpool in Bangkok. Malacia was a part of the second half side which featured a number of young United players who all impressed the supporters with their performance. 

The Dutch full back was a target for Ten Hag when he was managing Ajax and the player and manager have finally been given the chance to united at Old Trafford.

malacia

The young full back took to the pitch to display his ability to United supporters for the first time, displaying his qualities in both the attacking and defensive aspects of his game. 

Malacia will provide first team pressure for Luke Shaw who has already established himself as United’s first team left back ahead of the 22/23 season. 

Malacia spoke to MUTV after the game where he reflected on his debut for United against Liverpool.

“Very happy, it feels amazing to be here. It was difficult because the weather is very hot.”

“I want to bring some good defence, assists and energy to the team.”

