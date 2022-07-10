Skip to main content

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

Victor Lindelof has taken the time out of his current schedule on the Manchester United tour in Bangkok to discuss the current captaincy situation at the club.

Lindelof plays alongside the current United captain, Harry Maguire at the back of United's side with the pair playing as a centre half duo in the sides back four from time to time.

The Swedish international has looked impressive at times in a United shirt however since the arrival of Raphael Varane, the Swede has played a number of games less than in previous seasons.

Lindelof has now had his say on the captaincy at Old Trafford - a topic that has been subject to a number of discussions in recent months.

Lindelof

Lindelof has had his say on the current captain Maguire, talking about what the Englishman is like both on and off the pitch whilst also referencing his qualities as the captain of the side.

The Swedish centre half spoke to the Manchester Evening News, saying;

"Harry [Maguire] is a great player and a great captain as well. He is a very nice guy off the pitch, he tries to talk a lot and communicate with the players and I think he is a great player."

"It’s normal if you are the captain of the biggest club in the world that people outside will speak but I don’t think it’s a problem for him [Harry Maguire] and I think everyone trusts him as well."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lindelof
Quotes

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

By Alex Wallace33 seconds ago
ten hag 2
News

Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

By Alex Wallace22 minutes ago
de jong smile
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Has His Say On Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Haaland
Quotes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago