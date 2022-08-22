Skip to main content

Watch Casemiro's Emotive Reaction When Handed A Small Yogurt Bottle

Besides being the best Defensive Midfielder in the world, Manchester United's new signing Casemiro has a great human side as his humbleness does not let him forget where he came from.

The Brazilian will be presented in today's Premier League game against bitter rivals Liverpool and the fans are excited about his arrival at Old Trafford.

His former club Real Madrid will also offer him a farewell press conference and ceremony where the 'Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez, the club's directives and players will be also present.

Casemiro Toni Kroos Luka Modric

The 30-year-old will wear the shirt with the number 18 at Manchester United and his debut is expected to be the next Saturday in the match against Southampton.

To get to know the emotional side of Casemiro we can appreciate in the next video, an interview made by the Spanish media where they hand the Midfielder a small yoghurt bottle.

The former Real Madrid had a humbling story to tell us about the drink, when he was handed the small yoghurt bottel he said:

"Can I drink one?", smiling. This is one of the Brazilian's favourite drinks given that when he was a kid he did not have enough money to buy them.

He added while breaking down in tears "This used to cost 20 cents.. and my mother distracted me, she said I needed to get into the house because we didn't have money to buy it" 

"Since then, every time I go to Brazil, as they are easier to get over there. At home I drink probably more than 50 small yoghurt bottles daily." said smiling. 

"I know it's not good but I drink them a lot because it used to be something that I loved and could not have back then".

This kind of thing makes us all appreciate what we have now and where we came from as we shall never forget our human and emotional side.

