Watch: Juan Mata Sends Emotional Farewell Message to Manchester United Fans

Juan Mata has been announced as the third player to leave Manchester United this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Mata has served United for a number of years since joining the club from Chelsea.

The Spaniard brought a well of experience to the United team and despite his age showed in the 21/22 season that he still has some good quality performances up his sleeve.

Mata leaves the club this summer and will become a free agent in the transfer window.

You can watch the emotional video that Mata shared to United fans here;

In the video message, Mata is seen stood on the Old Trafford pitch at night, by himself which he quotes ‘felt like a dream.’

The video message saw Mata thank United fans for their support during his time at United and for the support ‘during the difficult times we lived together.’

Mata leaves the club as a player that still has a sentimental connection to a number of fans with supporters across social media sending their thanks back to the midfielder.

The Spaniard becomes the latest player after Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard to leave the club ahead of a big summer for United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon