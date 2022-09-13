Watford Star Reveals He Could Have Moved To Manchester United Last Summer
Manchester United needed a goalkeeper in the previous transfer window after the loan departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest. Eventually, they ended up with Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in the final days of the window.
The club were linked to a whole host of goalkeepers, though, and Daniel Bachmann was one of them. He spoke to Laola1 (Quotes via The United Journal):
“There have been talks with Manchester United. That’s no secret. Of course, it’s great to be associated with such a club. It was also serious. There were negotiations between the clubs and of course between me and the club.
"In David de Gea (Who has remained the first choice despite the arrival of Dubravka) they have a top goalkeeper who has been one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the Premier League over the last ten years.
“Of course, that doesn’t mean I’d never have played if I went there. One does not exclude the other, because every goalkeeper can be replaced – and De Gea has also had a low before (In season 20/21), during which he did not play for a while.
He finished: "I would not have gone to Manchester United just to sit on the bench. I would have come to training every day and tried to convince the coach to let me play. That's very clear.”
