Skip to main content
Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / PA Images

Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney doesn't think that Manchester United are better with Cristiano Ronaldo. You can read more here.

Wayne Rooney doesn't think that Manchester United are a better team with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has caused some controversy at United this season.

This season players such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have outperformed Ronaldo in the striker position this season. The Portuguese international could also leave in January.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo for many years at United where they formed an elite partnership. The former reds captain knows how well Ronaldo can play but also knows of his attitude problems.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

United manager Erik Ten Hag omitted Ronaldo from the squad a couple of weeks ago due to him leaving the pitch because he was not brought onto the pitch. Ten Hag made Ronaldo train by himself due to his attitude and also excluded him from the next matchday squad.

Rooney has said the following to the media when asked if United are better with Ronaldo; “No, I don’t think so.”

“But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I’ve seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn’t accept that. Roy wouldn’t accept that at all.”

“It is a distraction which Manchester United don’t need at the minute, trying to rebuild.”

“For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn’t, it will become an unwanted distraction.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Ben Patterson
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United

By Ben Patterson
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Carabao Cup
News

Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Aston Villa

By Ben Patterson
Scott Mctominay
Match Day

Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United Remain Interested In Porto Goalkeeper Diogo Costa

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace