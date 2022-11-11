Wayne Rooney Doesn't Think Manchester United Are Better With Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney doesn't think that Manchester United are a better team with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has caused some controversy at United this season.

This season players such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have outperformed Ronaldo in the striker position this season. The Portuguese international could also leave in January.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo for many years at United where they formed an elite partnership. The former reds captain knows how well Ronaldo can play but also knows of his attitude problems.

United manager Erik Ten Hag omitted Ronaldo from the squad a couple of weeks ago due to him leaving the pitch because he was not brought onto the pitch. Ten Hag made Ronaldo train by himself due to his attitude and also excluded him from the next matchday squad.

Rooney has said the following to the media when asked if United are better with Ronaldo; “No, I don’t think so.”

“But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, it is not acceptable for Manchester United. I’ve seen Roy Keane defending him. Roy wouldn’t accept that. Roy wouldn’t accept that at all.”

“It is a distraction which Manchester United don’t need at the minute, trying to rebuild.”

“For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn’t, it will become an unwanted distraction.”

