Wayne Rooney: How Manchester United Should Play Against Arsenal

Wayne Rooney has spoken about how Manchester United should play tactically against Arsenal, following Erik Ten Hag's team's wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.
The Red Devils lost their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford and particularly after the 4-0 loss to Brentford, were desperate for more effort and aggression in the team.

More recently, though, they have brought exactly that and have won their last three games. Although scrappy in parts, each game has shown a big improvement in work rate and desire to win.

We have also seen the team develop tactically in parts and Wayne Rooney has spoken about these things in particular in The Times newspaper:

Wayne Rooney

"United needed to get back to the basics — running, effort, playing for each other — it’s amazing the difference that doing so has made. United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for it to come through.

"Against this Arsenal side, United will need intensity, especially like they showed against Liverpool. Their best bet may be to play like my United did in those classic games - pressing aggressively, while hitting Arsenal on the break.

He finished: "If you sit in a mid-block or low block and are passive against a side who move the ball as quickly and well as Mikel Arteta’s team do, it’s a recipe for trouble."

Wayne Rooney: How Manchester United Should Play Against Arsenal

