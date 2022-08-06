Skip to main content

Wayne Rooney Reveals One Ralf Rangnick Issue That Erik Ten Hag Has Addressed In Training

Wayne Rooney has revealed an issue that was prevalent during Ralf Rangnick's time at Manchester United, that Erik Ten Hag has addressed in training.

The German was the interim manager of the club from December of last season, shortly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed. 

Rooney, United's all-time top goal scorer, told The Times: "I was at Carrington at the start of United’s pre-season, speaking to a few of the players and Steve McClaren. I know one thing Ten Hag has tried to change is the day-to-day environment, and that has been a real positive for everyone."

"When Ralf Rangnick was in charge a lot of the players found it difficult to come to terms with the lack of structure to the week and Ten Hag has addressed this."

Rangnick did not manage to get Champions League football like the fans had hoped and the "Consultancy role" that he was supposed to take up at the end of the season did not end up happening - leaving what seemed like a somewhat bitter taste in the mouth following his departure to manage the Austria national team.

Ralf Rangnick

"The thing about United is that the players are good. I just don’t think they’ve performed the best they can and, under this new manager, there is an onus on them to go and do that now."

"Watching them last season was difficult at times. The big thing which stood out was that they did not look enough of a team. The players did not look happy on the pitch."

He finished: "They seemed like a bunch of individuals. Often I couldn’t work out what they were trying to do in terms of game plan, or see any patterns of play. I think one of the big things you’ll see from Ten Hag is him really trying to put his stamp on the playing identity."

