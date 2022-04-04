Wayne Rooney Says Cristiano Ronaldo Signing Hasn't Worked Out For Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has said Cristiano Ronaldo's return has not worked out for Manchester United, and that the team need "Young and hungry" players.

The superstar has scored 12 goals in 24 matches in the Premier League this season, with six in seven in the Champions League.

The Derby County manager believes he doesn't offer enough besides his goal threat, however.

Cristiano Ronaldo IMAGO / PA Images

Rooney on if Ronaldo's return has been a success "You'd have to say no, at the minute. I think he's scored goals, he's scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, he scored obviously the hat-trick against Tottenham."

"But I think if you're looking at the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to lift Manchester United over these next two to three years."

"Obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit, he obviously isn't the player he was in his 20's. And that happens, that's football."

He finished: "He's a goal threat, but with the rest of the game, they need more, they need young, hungry players."