Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been full of praise this week for United manager Erik Ten Hag. Ten Hag has done a fantastic job for the reds so far.

Since becoming United boss in the summer, Ten Hag has got the fans excited with the style of football he has the team playing. The Dutchman certainly is the right fit for the Premier League.

Rooney has stated that Ten Hag is the right fit for United and could lead the red's to many trophies in the future. United have not won a trophy since 2017 and are hoping to bring silverware back to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Rooney has said the following to the media this week;

“I think Ten Hag has done really well. He’s come in and stamped his authority on the team, and for the first time in about two or three years I’m starting to see an identity with #mufc which I haven’t seen in the last two or three years."

“He’s shown his strength and his character with how he dealt with Cristiano [Ronaldo] at times with the stuff he’s been up to.”

“He’s the right man for the job. I think it will take time but it’s a real step in the right direction to finish in that top four and get Champions League football again.”

“To be honest, I haven’t met him. I had Steve McClaren at Derby who I know well and has gone in there, and I’m very close with Darren Fletcher so I know what he’s doing and how he’s going about his work.”

"I know the players and staff are a lot happier than they have been over the last couple of years.”

