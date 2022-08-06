Skip to main content

Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has said that Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

The superstar was initially expected to remain at the club for the 22/23 season, but reports suggest he favours engineering a move away from Old Trafford to a team with Champions League football.

United's all-time top goal scorer Rooney, who is now manager of DC United in MLS, said this to The Times about Ronaldo's situation: "I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go. It’s not that Ronaldo can’t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score you goals."

"My personal view is that United aren’t ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that."

He finished: "If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club, then #mufc should allow him to go and get a No. 9 in who is going to be there for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that can be successful." 

Despite the strong rumours of a departure, it remains unclear what club the five-time Champions League winner would switch to if a transfer does occur. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are three that have been linked, but none seem close to making an offer yet.

