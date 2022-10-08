Wayne Rooney Says Time Has Caught Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have had mixed form so far this season but it is a huge improvement on what we saw in the previous campaign.

New boss Erik Ten Hag seems to have different opinions compared to the managers from last season, (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim Ralf Rangnick) and the club are doing things a bit differently on the pitch.

We have seen the seeds of a new style planted but what has been more noticeable is the change in the players who are being used. The biggest absentee from the team has been Cristiano Ronaldo, who has only started four games so far, three in the Europa League.

The superstar has only scored one goal, a penalty, and has in general struggled to impress when he has played.

Wayne Rooney gave his opinions on the forward to Reuters (Quotes via UtdReport): "Cristiano - him and (Lionel) Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all. He's obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It's a tough one for him."

He finished: "Knowing him (Ronaldo), it'll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench. I'm sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it's then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in."

