'We Have No Intention Of Selling Him' - Barcelona President Plays Down Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United Rumours

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has commented on Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United - insisting "We have no intention of selling him."

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with his former boss Erik Ten Hag clearly keen on a reunion. With several players such as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic departing, the club are in dire need of a player in his position.

However, this has taken somewhat of a blow with the recent quotes, via Reshad Rahman on Twitter.

Laporta: “There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay. Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him."

Despite the president's desire to keep the 25 year old, he did reiterate the current difficult financial situation at the club - which many say could force them into selling.

“I'm going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted.”

The Dutchman played a total of 45 games in all competitions last season - scoring four goals and providing a further four assists from the center of the park.

