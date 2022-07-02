Skip to main content

'We Have No Intention Of Selling Him' - Barcelona President Plays Down Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United Rumours

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has commented on Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United - insisting "We have no intention of selling him."

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with his former boss Erik Ten Hag clearly keen on a reunion. With several players such as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic departing, the club are in dire need of a player in his position.

However, this has taken somewhat of a blow with the recent quotes, via Reshad Rahman on Twitter.

Laporta: “There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay. Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him."

Despite the president's desire to keep the 25 year old, he did reiterate the current difficult financial situation at the club - which many say could force them into selling.

“I'm going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted.”

The Dutchman played a total of 45 games in all competitions last season - scoring four goals and providing a further four assists from the center of the park.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong
Quotes

'We Have No Intention Of Selling Him' - Barcelona President Plays Down Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United | Napoli, Bayern Munich And Chelsea Interested

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Sign Manchester United Contracts On Sunday | Official Announcement Next Week

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Contact Paulo Dybala’s Agent

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Fantasy Premier League Prices 22/23 Revealed | Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and More

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Agree Personal Terms With Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
De Vrij
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Move For Inter Defender Stefan De Vrij

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago