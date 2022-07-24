'We Need To Be Proactive' - Diogo Dalot On Erik Ten Hag's Influence And Manchester United This Season

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has spoken about his aspirations for this season, as well as the influence of new boss Erik Ten Hag, saying that the players need to be more "Proactive".

The full-back enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough season in the last campaign, winning the first choice spot in his position from teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka under the previous manager Ralf Rangnick. However, it was a disappointing season overall as the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League.

He spoke to The Telegraph: “I feel that we start from scratch - new manager, new stuff, new energy, new players coming in and we’re looking forward to play with them as well. We need to build a team, a staff, a club, everyone together and go forward.”

"We need to be proactive, not just the full-backs - everyone. Read the game, be always on our toes. Mentally we have to be connected all the time and hopefully we can improve a little bit more as well when we go to the season."

IMAGO / Action Plus

He also spoke about the new manager's sterner approach compared to previous bosses "It is discipline. We need to be ready for that, to be ready to hear things that maybe we don’t want to hear, but I think everything is for the greater good of the team and that’s the most important thing."

The 23-year-old earned 30 appearances in all competitions in 21/22.

"I feel like I’m a Man United player, but obviously I need to work every single day to play. I want to be ready for the manager, for the club, and every time he needs me I’m going to be there."

He finished: "It is demanding but at this club you want to play attacking football, you want to have fun, you want to enjoy playing in attacking positions. Obviously, it will take demands physically but I think we are going to be ready for the season."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon