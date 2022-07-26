'We Want To Keep This Squad Together' - Ajax Technical Director On Antony Amid Manchester United Links

The technical director of AFC Ajax has spoken about Antony and whether or not he has a future at the club, saying "We want to keep this squad together" amid his ongoing links with Manchester United.

With the signing of Lisandro Martinez already complete, the Brazilian would be the second player to join the Red Devils from the Dutch champions to join up with their former manager Erik Ten Hag.

United have not been linked to many forwards this summer, but the winger is one that has been at the center of many reports. This is what his club's director, Gerry Hamstra had to say about the situation.

"We have said that we want to keep this squad together. But I also always say: 'ask me again in 5 minutes..' because sometimes you never know. But let me be clear that our intention is to keep this squad together."

Some rumours suggest that the club insist the price tag of the player is around 80million Euros, whereas others say that the Amsterdam club could accept a bid as low as 50million Euros.

Antony has played 78 times for Ajax, scoring 22 goals and making a further 20 assists from the wide positions. Last season, he scored 12 and assisted 10 in all competitions.

The transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

