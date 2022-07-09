Skip to main content

'We Want To Play Proactive Football' - Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Explains His Style Of Coaching

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has talked about his personal style of coaching and the way he wants his team to play, claiming he wants to play "Proactive" football.

After arriving from AFC Ajax, the Dutchman will now face the challenge of instilling the same way of playing, training and thinking onto a set of players who have struggled in recent times, finishing disappointingly in 6th place last season with non trophies.

He told club media: “We want to play a proactive style of football – on the ball and off the ball. That is, trying to do that has to be our intentions and it’s now, firstly, the coaches bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, proactive.”

Erik ten Hag

“We are brave and willing to have the ball, to give each other options. But also off the ball, to get the pressing style is what we’re working for together.”

Ten Hag finished: “I think it’s the way I am. Of course, I want to bring the energy in my team, but I must say, the players do really well. They are really focused. They bring, for themselves, the energy.” 

The Red Devils will face Liverpool in Bangkok in their first match of pre season 2022 on July 12th, which will be the first test for the new boss against the club's arch rivals.

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

