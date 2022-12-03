Skip to main content
Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

IMAGO / Sportimage

Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

Wes Brown has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan and said it did not damage the star's legacy at the club in his eyes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan and awaits moving to a new club while playing at the World Cup.

The superstar has angered many fans of the Red Devils with his behaviour this season. With that interview and his refusal to come off the bench versus Tottenham Hotspur, he has even tainted his legacy at the club in the eyes of some.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Former United defender Wes Brown, who played with the forward during his first spell at United, spoke exclusively to United Transfer Room via Bet365 about his opinion on it:

“I don’t one bit (Think Ronaldo has damaged his United legacy), I’m telling you the truth. As soon as he did that interview it was obvious, he was going to leave. I think it could have been done in different ways, but ultimately, he’s a legend of the game and I wish him all the best.

Wes Brown

Wes Brown for United 

“I know he was very frustrated at the end in not playing, which I understand. However, the team moves on and hopefully, Cristiano carries on and keeps scoring goals until he hangs his boots up.

He finished: “He’s been a great servant of the club over the years so regardless of what the fans think now, when you look back, you’ll always remember Cristiano Ronaldo as part of a great group and who was probably the best out of all of them.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

By Rhys James
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Opinions

Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Manchester United Must Sign Young Striker If Given The Chance

By Alex Wallace
Portugal Training
Match Day

Where To Watch South Korea v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Match Day

Where To Watch Ghana v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
News

Erik Ten Hag Unhappy With Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Transfers

Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace