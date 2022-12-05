Wes Brown 'Not Surprised' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Saudi Arabia Rumours

Skip to main content
IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United icon Wes Brown has said he is "Not surprised" about the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, which meant he would leave Manchester United.

The superstar has not been linked with many European clubs during the World Cup - where he has only scored one goal so far - a penalty on matchday one.

Some rumours have linked him with Saudi Arabian clubs, where he would receive a huge wage increase, even compared to the massive amounts he has received throughout his career.

Ex-Manchester United defender Wes Brown spoke to Bet365 about him, who he used to play with during Ronaldo's first spell at the club: "You know what, not really because ultimately, he tried to go in the summer. There was nothing really there. The clubs that maybe he hoped would come in didn’t and ultimately now he’s going to Saudi Arabia and why not?

It’s crazy money, it’s a little bit different and it’ll be a different experience for him. Regardless he’s a legend of the game, it’s as simple as that, whatever people say. Even as a Man United fan, he’s a legend of the club, we achieved so much and there’s not long left now, and he just needs to enjoy it and play as much as he can.

He finished: It’s like people going over to America, it’s just different. It depends on what the family all agree on and would like to do. If it’s true, then we wish him all the best."

