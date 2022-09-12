What Sir Alex Ferguson Said About Scott McTominay

Skip to main content
With Scott McTominay showing an improvement in form since the arrival of Casemiro, here is what Sir Alex Ferguson had to say about him.

Sir Alex Ferguson is Manchester United’s greatest ever manager. 

The former boss is still closely associated with United, working behind the scenes regularly. 

Sir Alex previously spoke quite in depth about one United midfielder in particular - one he signed at a young age. 

The player in question is none other than Scott McTominay

The Scotsman in the past has been heavily praised by the United legend. 

Sir Alex was the one to bring McTominay to the club when the Scotsman was just a young boy. 

The midfielder is one that heavily splits the fan base for opinion, however has made an improvement recently. 

The addition of Casemiro seems to have lit a spark in the Scotsman’s desire to fight for his place in the starting lineup. 

Back in 2021, Sir Alex spoke about McTominay and made a comparison of the Scotsman to a former star of his former team. 

Sir Alex said; “McTominay is now emerging as one of Man United’s big players.

“When you watch United pick a team for a big game, McTominay is in it.

"Good character, great trainer, I know a little bit about the boy.

"I signed him when he was seven or eight. He was actually a centre-forward as a kid. He has sprouted, a little bit like Darren [Fletcher] when he first came.

"McTominay is a similar type as Darren, long, lanky, good winner of the ball, good turn of pace going forward, great attitude to the game.

"It’s really rewarding for me to see a Scot coming through."

