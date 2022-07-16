Where Will Lisandro Martínez Play for Manchester United?

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Lisandro Martínez is poised to become Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing. The Argentine is noted for his versatility having featured as both a defender and midfielder during his career. But what position will he take up at Old Trafford?

With United’s defensive frailties from last season in combination with the lack of a proficient defensive midfielder for many years, fans have begun to wonder how ten Hag will incorporate Martínez into his new side.

Martínez had established himself as a skilled centre-half under ten Hag’s direction at Ajax, taking home the club’s Player of the Season award during their title winning campaign last season.

The last time he played defensive midfield was the 2019/20 season, in which he played twenty-two games across all competitions as the number six.

Even with the expected departures of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe this summer, Martínez will still have to battle Harry Maguire, Raphaël Varane, and Victor Lindelöf for a starting spot as a centre-half.

Although Maguire came under heavy criticism last season for both his playing and leadership fallibilities, ten Hag has confirmed his role as club captain for the upcoming campaign.

This suggests that Martínez would be competing with Varane and Lindelöf to play alongside Maguire.

Many fans have noticed the two-time Eredivisie winner’s small stature. Martínez’s height of five feet nine inches is concerning if he is to battle against dogged Premier League attackers and long-ball tactics.

Consequently, there have been ponderings over whether he could slot into the midfield and fill in United’s unclaimed number six position.

Martínez is famed for his ball-playing ability. Last season he averaged 7.88 progressive passes with a 93% pass accuracy.

Although a player with such pleasing statistics could serve United’s midfield better than Fred or Scott McTominay, it has been suggested that he will not, in fact, be playing in front of the back line.

During a Talk of the Devils podcast episode, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic remarked “all I’ve ever been told is that United see him as a centre-back; he sees himself as a centre-back” (Timestamp: 57:25).

Indeed, some fans can justifiably be concerned about the Argentine’s height. But, as Carl Anka of The Athletic pointed out, Martínez’s partnership with Jurriën Timber – who is also under 6 feet - resulted in just nineteen goals conceded last season.

Whether ten Hag can guide the defender in transferring these successful statistics from Amsterdam to Manchester will be of key interest once the new season begins.

