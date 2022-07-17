'He Won't Set The World Alight' - Teddy Sheringham Speaks On Frenkie De Jong And Manchester United's Transfer Business

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has spoken on the club's transfer business and particularly Frenkie De Jong, who doesn't think will "Set the world alight" if he does move to Old Trafford.

So far, The Red Devils have officially signed three players. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, subject to a medical. There is definitely more work to be done in the market as the club chase at least one more midfielder and likely a forward, too.

Sheringham spoke to the Daily Mail about the situation around transfers at the club: “Frenkie de Jong is a big name but I don’t think he is one that is going to set the world alight at United and really come in and grab it by the scruff of the neck.”

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

“If they’d have gone out and broken the bank for Declan Rice or Harry Kane – I know West Ham and Spurs fans are going to castigate me again for saying this sort of thing – but that is what you have got to do to make a statement.”

“Ten Hag has got one hell of a job on his hands to change the vibe of the dressing room around but signings like that would change the whole ethos of where Man United are going.”

He finished: “The signings that they’ve made are okay at best… and that is how fans will see it as well.”

