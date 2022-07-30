'You Have To Get Rid' - Louis Saha Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo's Situation At Manchester United

Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, saying that since he has made it clear he wants to leave, United "Have to get rid of him".

The 37-year-old has been involved in what has developed into somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, since reports suggest he is unhappy in Manchester and wants to leave - with concerns around United's ambition and lack of Champions League football.

Saha, who won the Champions League with Ronaldo in 2008, told Bet365: "He made it clear he wants to go, otherwise his actions and communication would have told another story. His priority should be to help Manchester United, and this doesn't appear to be the case at the moment."

"His dream is clearly the Champions League, and nobody can disrespect him for that, but he hasn't shown enough towards the Manchester United project and the current manager for my liking, it's not great."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Portuguese striker has returned late to pre-season training, only joining in time for United's final friendly of the summer against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. However, this is said to be because of family problems, according to the club.

"Pre-season is for all players. I don't know his personal problems, but I don't think it's appropriate to start like this with a new manager and a new project."

"He's still a top player and he can help the team massively, there's no doubt about that - that's why Manchester United want to keep him - but he hasn't shown the right attitude in my opinion."

He finished: "If he doesn't want to play for the club anymore, you have to get rid of him. He didn't participate in the tour; he's not been in training, so you have to show discipline. He's a world-class player so maybe his circumstances are unique but there is a limit to what you can take."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon