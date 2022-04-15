Youngster Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Bayern Munich and BarcelonaYoungster Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Skip to main content
Youngster Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Bayern Munich and Barcelona

A Manchester United youngster has revealed why he chose The Red Devils over Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

19 year-old midfielder Hannibal spoke to Versus about his journey so far and his thoughts on joining the club.

The Mirror reported he could have also moved to several other European giants including those mentioned, as well as Tottenham Hotspur.

Hannibal: "Since the beginning, it’s been the biggest club in the world to me."

Hannibal

"That meant something crazy. But when I went to the national team with Tunisia and everyone was asking about it, and saying: 'You play for United!', you realise just how big it is."

"We all know the story of United bringing young players into the first team."

"We know they have made history with it, with the likes of Beckham, Paul Scholes and George Best." 

"Everyone knows it can happen at any moment so we’re ready for it. All of the youth academy players, not just some of us."

He finished: "We work hard and wait for our moment, we know it’ll come."

