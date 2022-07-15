Skip to main content

Zidane Iqbal Praises Amazing Erik Ten Hag As Manchester United Manager

Zidane Iqbal has been a breath of fresh air for many Manchester United fans whilst watching him during pre season so far as the young midfielder has featured in both pre season games, making a great impression.

The midfielder is comfortable playing both central midfield as well as slightly deeper in a midfield pivot, where he has been playing alongside Charlie Savage, so far in pre season. 

Iqbal has impressed in the Academy ranks at United and was given his first senior squad opportunity last season when he was subbed on during United’s UEFA Champions League game against Young Boys. 

Iqbal

The player that internationally represents Iraq has been picked out as a one to watch in the future for United as some supporters even suggest that he should be in and around the first team next season.

Iqbal will most likely continue to be assessed during the remainder of pre season before Ten Hag decides if he should be around the first team next season. 

However, Iqbal is really happy working under Ten Hag so far and has had this to say about his new manager so far;

“The manager is amazing. Gives us different tactics off the ball, on the ball. He's got an idea. It's early doors obviously, I think we're in the third week of pre-season, but we kind of have an idea of what we need to do."

